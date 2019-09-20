Madison recovering electricity

When the flooding in Madison occurred last week, Brad Lawrence, city electricians and other utility workers faced serious challenges protecting Madison's electrical grid and keeping the city's wastewater system from becoming overwhelmed.

According to Lawrence, Madison's utility director, the city had a significant number of neighborhoods without electricity in the northwest and southeast sections of town during the disaster. A week after the flooding started, city workers have returned power to all but about 100 municipal utility customers.

"Everyone who is capable of having their electricity (connected) has their power reconnected," Lawrence said.

The exceptions are the utility customers who still have their electrical systems under water or those who don't want to have their electricity reconnected.

In addition, the flood helped cause Madison's sanitary-sewer system to completely fill. Lawrence said groundwater provided most of the water that filled the system. The water inundation grew to a point where water was flowing out of some street manholes. Lawrence described the situation as worse than flooding that hit Madison last spring.

"It was a huge glut of water," Lawrence said.

The city's utility department had sent out a Facebook announcement asking Madison residents to cut back wherever possible to reduce water use so that less would drain into the sanitary-sewer system. Residents were asked to curtail use of washers, dishwashers and other large discharges of water into the system.

Lawrence said the crew at the municipal wastewater plant was "gaining ground" on bringing wastewater processing back to manageable levels.

"We're getting close to removing those water-use restrictions." Lawrence said.

When flooding occurred in Madison last Thursday night, Lawrence was attending a Pierre conference as chairman of the South Dakota Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network. SDWARN is an association of utilities that work together to prepare for future natural disasters or other emergencies. Rick Nighbert, Madison's water and wastewater plant superintendent, was also attending the conference.

Lawrence said he was awakened at 4:30 a.m. by a phone call that informed him about the extent of flooding problems in Madison. Lawrence then phoned the duty officer for the South Dakota Office of Emergency Management to inform state officials about the situation.

"I woke her up and told her about the flooding," Lawrence said. "That was their first notification that there was a problem."

Later that day, Lawrence returned to Madison as quickly as flooded roads would allow.

To restore power, Lawrence said the city electricians needed to make certain that buildings were ready to receive electricity before power was re-energized. The electricians had to "clear" three-block areas in Madison before turning on the power.

The power-restoration effort included the electricians going door to door in neighborhoods to check that homes and buildings were safe. The owners could also say whether power restoration was a `yes' or a `no' for their buildings.

If the owners weren't available and there were doubts, the electricians basically "pulled the meter" and disconnected power to certain buildings.

Lawrence said the power restoration work started on Saturday and continued until Tuesday.

"After Tuesday, the work load has really fallen off," Lawrence said.