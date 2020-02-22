Libraries offer opportunity to digitize memorabilia

Winter does its level best to chase folks indoors. With ice, cold and long nights, it makes activities which can be done in cozy rooms incredibly attractive.

The Karl E. Mundt Library at Dakota State University and the Madison Public Library are partnering this month to provide training on one such activity -- scanning photographs, historical documents and other memorabilia.

"We wanted to do something like this to showcase the archives and what we do here," said Ryan Burdge, institutional repository coordinator at the Mundt Library.

Scan Day at the Mundt was one of the events scheduled to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the library's dedication. In September, the library hosted an open house as part of homecoming festivities. In November, Sean Flynn, a history professor at Dakota Wesleyan University, spoke about Mundt's role in shaping American politics. The celebration will continue in April with a panel discussion during National Library Week.

However, the libraries had another reason for offering training and the opportunity to have documents scanned.

"Paper is not permanent," said Nancy Sabbe, director of the Madison Public Library. "It gets lost, gets wet and self-destructs based on how much acid is in the processing."

For many, preserving family photos and documents is important.

"People care because people are sentimental about old photographs. They want to keep them and to preserve them for posterity," Burdge explained.

On Thursday morning, Susan Langner, a program assistant with the College of Arts and Sciences, was working with Amanda Hall to learn the ins and outs of scanning historical photographs and documents using equipment owned by the Mundt Library.

"What I'd like to learn is how to scan different kinds of things," Langner told Hall.

Hall, who is doing fieldwork at the Mundt Library while working on a master's degree in library information science through the online program offered by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, demonstrated how multiple photos could be scanned simultaneously and discussed the benefits of choosing a setting that will give the appropriate exposure.

Some scanning software can differentiate between a photo and a document and adjusts the exposure based on the setting selected.

Generally, all items should be scanned at 600 DPI (dots per inch) and saved as a .TIFF document. This creates what is known as an "archival master."

"That allows them to convert it to different formats and allows them to edit it," Hall said.

For Langner, having this capability is important. Her family memorabilia has been divided among siblings. If the items are scanned, they can be shared. However, she also wants a way to preserve and organize what she does have.

"I have a lot of photos from my parents and I want to keep track of things," she explained.

Burdge and Hall both emphasize that digitizing memorabilia is not the same as preserving it. They advise doing both because digital documents can become corrupted. Too, technology changes.

For those who have so much they don't know where to start, Burdge has a recommendation.

"Pick out the ones that are your favorites -- that's the best place to start," he said.

While an archive will have formal standards for evaluating materials submitted, for individuals the criteria is entirely personal. An individual may like a photo for sentimental reasons or because of the aesthetics. An archive may consider whether it should be preserved as evidence.

"What has value to you is not necessarily what has value to us," Burdge noted. "It's going to be different for everybody."

He did point out that scanning documents may also be beneficial if dealing with a government agency, because many now accept digital copies.

Next Tuesday, the Madison Public Library will offer an opportunity for area residents to have documents scanned by staff from the South Dakota State Library. Sabbe said individuals can sign up for a 40-minute time slot between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The scanner can handle documents which are 8.5x11 inches or smaller, but the state library will also have a camera that can be used to photograph larger documents such as old birth certificates. In the time allotted, between 10 and 15 documents can generally be scanned. These will be saved to a flash drive for the individual.

"By getting them on the flash drive, you have a way to keep those documents safe," Sabbe said.

She indicated the public library is dovetailing on the Mundt Library's Scan Day in order to give individuals a second chance to scan memorabilia.