Scouts collecting food for pantry

BSA troops are again collecting food to stock area food pantries, according to Cubmaster John Bame. Scouting for Food is a program designed to help prepare local food pantries for the increased demand of the winter season.

"This year we will be placing reminders on Tuesday, Oct. 22, on all the houses in Madison," he said.

The flyer will provide information regarding the types of food donations which will be collected on Saturday. Beginning at 9 a.m., Pack 5 Scouts will pick up bags left at front doors throughout Madison.

The scouts will also help volunteers at the Lake County Food Pantry organize the food.

"It is a great scout effort and takes a lot of hands to get it done," Bame said.

He expects approximately 30 Cub Scouts between the ages of 6 and 11 to assist with the project with their parents, as well as 25 scouts in Pack 255 between the ages of 11 and 18. The older scouts will be primarily working to organize the donations.

In addition, the Webelos in Howard will be conducting a food drive Monday through Friday. Carson Schwader is organizing a food drive through the school for a service project.

"It is great to see these scouts finding ways to help their communities," Bame said.