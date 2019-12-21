Area lawmakers talk about legal hemp, school funding

District 8 legislators answered questions on Thursday night about recurring issues that the South Dakota Legislature deals with -- state education aid and state support for nursing homes -- and spoke about a couple of new issues that lawmakers will face during their 2020 session.

State Reps. Randy Gross and Marli Wiese and Sen. Jordan Youngberg met in the Madison High School gym for a preview question-and-answer public forum sponsored by the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce.

Gross, an Elkton farmer, said he had served on a hemp study board this year to review the possibilities of growing hemp commercially in South Dakota and passing legislation to make hemp a legal agricultural crop. The Legislature passed an industrial hemp bill in 2019, but Gov. Kristi Noem vetoed the legislation due to concerns from law enforcement about marijuana.

The 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp as an ag crop as long as the hemp plants' THC levels -- the narcotic substance in marijuana -- is below 0.3%. Part of Noem's objection to the 2019 bill dealt with reported difficulties in identifying legal hemp from illegal marijuana.

Gross said the federal government was supporting industrial hemp, and many state governments also give their approval.

"I think we should just as well approve it and put our own systems in place," Gross said.

Gross added that technology was advancing to easily detect the levels of THC in hemp plants at an affordable cost.

He said he had received correspondence asking for his support for hemp production and increased teacher pay and nursing home funding. He called them issues that he could support.

Wiese, whose family operates a Madison area farm, identified nursing home funding as a serious issue for South Dakota, especially smaller communities. Wiese said senior-care centers are often a significant source of jobs in smaller towns, and the residents of the facilities often want to live near their families, friends and communities.

South Dakota faces limits on its revenue due to the state's battered agricultural economy, a sector that is dealing with tariffs, reduced grain exports and bad growing weather. In her proposal for the next state budget, Noem proposed no wage increase for state employees and no increase in state aid to public education.

Youngberg, a Chester resident and businessman, said he has heard about tight state budgets each year that he has served as a legislator. Youngberg noted that while the governor can offer budget proposals, state lawmakers are given the task of making a budget and matching revenue to spending.

"We have to look at the numbers," Youngberg said.

Wiese pointed out that officials still need to tally the state sales-tax revenue that is collected during the last few months of 2019. She said hopefully consumers would provide some good news through their holiday spending.

Gross said the state and South Dakota municipalities would take a $30 million hit annually starting in 2020 because the federal government had disposed of an internet-services tax. Different from the internet sales levied on consumer items purchased from online retailers, the tax was placed on services such as web-hosting and cloud storage.

Cotton Koch, chairman of the Chamber's Governmental Affairs Committee, hosted the meeting between the legislators and about 16 area residents who attended the gathering. Koch, a middle school principal, asked the lawmakers about their support for statewide pre-kindergarten education.

Wiese said that in educating children, "...it shouldn't always be about money," but South Dakota would find it helpful if additional federal funding was available for pre-K education.

Youngberg added that the state would need to find the funding for pre-K education. He said he would support a summer study by state officials that would look at the issue.

Earlier, Youngberg said he had served on a summer study group that reviewed the positions of growing municipal utilities moving into service areas that were previously supplied with electricity by rural power providers. Youngberg called the disagreement between the parties "a big issue" and said the study group had drafted a framework for the parties "...to come to an agreement."

Koch noted that state government would not follow the law if it did not provide an increase to state education funding. State law requires that the government provide an increase to state education aid that's either 3% or the annual cost of living increase, whichever is lower.

Youngberg said the full amount of state revenue is not yet available. He added that it is possible for a repeal of the state funding law.

Gross pointed out that the state is also required to provide a balanced budget.

"We strongly believe in our education system," Gross said, assuring the group that the Legislature wants to do what it can for schools.