Angel Tree gift requests unfilled

The Lake County Food Pantry is in urgent need of immediate help.

A record 305 children have Angel Tree gift requests which need to be filled. Each child has two gift requests, one for clothing and one for a toy.

As of Monday, 280 Angel Tree gift requests were awaiting pick-up. Angel Trees are located at Gary's Bakery, Madison Public Library and Montgomery's Furniture.

This is the 37th year the Food Pantry has organized a Christmas food distribution and Angel Tree for children. This year, 171 Lake County families will receive generous food baskets and 305 children within these families are scheduled to receive gifts.

The Food Pantry has donors for the needed food but urgently needs help in finding sponsors for the 280 remaining Angel Tree Gift requests.

"We are very grateful for the incredibly generous support provided to the Food Pantry. However, recent floods and other economic pressures have led to a record number of children who urgently need support this Christmas," said Food Pantry Board President Jeff Nelson, on behalf of the 24 members of the Food Pantry board of directors. "Adopting a child by picking up an angel gift request will brighten Christmas in 171 Lake County families. Please, act now."

On Saturday at 11 a.m., Food Pantry volunteers will begin accepting wrapped Angel Tree gifts at First Presbyterian Church, 400 N. Egan Ave. These volunteers will continue to receive gifts again on Dec. 9-11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food Pantry volunteers will deliver Christmas gifts and food on Dec. 14.