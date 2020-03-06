American Legion, VFW present flag contributions to Madison hospital

Members of Madison's veterans service organizations presented the staff at Madison Regional Health System a donation to help them purchase United States flags and display them outside the hospital.

On Wednesday, Area VFW and American Legion members presented funds to purchase three U.S. flags for display outside of the hospital building. Each organization donated $250 to Madison Regional Health System to pay for related expenses of flying the national flags on hospital property during 2020.

The donations were presented to Kenny Johnson, the hospital's director of environmental services and plant, who described the contribution as a significant gift.

Johnson added, "... it enhances every patient's and visitor's experience at our hospital and clinic as they see the American flag flying at our entrance."

According to Johnson, the hospital staff also want to display a national banner that is in good physical condition.

"The wind takes a toll on our flag which has to be replaced three times each year," Johnson said.

Danny Frisby-Griffin said American Legion and VFW members appreciate the hospital staff's efforts to display a U.S. flag, "... it is always displayed and handled appropriately by MRHS staff."

Frisby-Griffin, a former state VFW commander, also noted that Madison's veterans organizations have dedicated some of their efforts to retiring worn-out banners, both in the present and in the future.

"Our new (Madison) Veterans Honor Park will have a flag-retirement ceremony area, and we look forward to providing the hospital and the community with this option for when flags need to be retired," Frisby-Griffin said.

The head of the Madison hospital issued a statement of appreciation for the contributions provided by area veterans and military-service members.

"We are grateful when community organizations are able to support our facility in such an appropriate and significant way," Tammy Miller, MRHS CEO, stated.

The staff with the Madison Regional Health Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports the efforts of the Madison hospital, helped with the presentation of the donations to the hospital. Madison Regional Health operates as a 22-bed, nonprofit and independent health-care facility.

The veterans and military-service members living in the Madison area support the American Legion McKibben-Mosher Post 25 and Ronald Westby VFW Post 2638, organizations that are both based in Madison.