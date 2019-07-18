County considers revenue, budget cuts

In coming weeks, Lake County Commissioners will be considering whether to make cuts to budget requests from some outside entities which receive support from the county.

After reviewing sources of revenue with the commissioners, and making recommendations to increase requests from some county offices, Lake County Auditor Bobbi Janke drew attention to the significant increases sought by some nongovernmental entities. Commission chairperson Kelli Wollmann also expressed concerns about these.

"We painstakingly had to cut," Wollmann said, referring to last year's budget process which resulted in more than $380,000 in cuts to achieve a budget which still required $548,538 from the county's reserves. "And then, to explode with these 80 and 180% increases is quite a leap."

Commissioners did not oppose the modest increases requested by most nongovernmental entities which submitted budget requests. However, Valiant Living requested a $4,500 increase or 180%, Madison Regional Health System requested an increase of $20,000 or 100% for the ambulance service, and the Lake County Conservation District requested an increase of $31,400 or 84%.

Combined, the requested increases for these three organizations total $55,900. Commissioners floated different ideas but did not make a decision regarding how they would approach these requests.

Commissioner Aaron Johnson did note that the percentage of increase did not tell the whole story. He used the example of increasing a $1 request to $2, which would be a 100% increase.

In reviewing revenue sources for commissioners, Janke first looked at the general fund. For that, she estimated $4,132,236 in property taxes and $757,875 in other forms of revenue, such as licenses, fees, grants, services and interest.

"The numbers you see are the estimates I am counting on," she told commissioners.

In reviewing revenue for the road and bridge fund, she pointed out that revenue from the wheel tax was down approximately $48,000 because vehicles can no longer be registered in the county without owners meeting a residency requirement. Motor vehicle licenses are expected to generate $1,333,000 in revenue.

Overall, the fund should see $1,808,200 in revenue from those sources and others, such as interest and charges for services.

"I base this all on three, four, five years' history," Janke explained.

She also reviewed revenue sources for the following funds: 911 Communications Center, emergency management, building, modernization and preservation, and the dive team. In addition, she reviewed revenue that runs through the county budget but is not used by the county, such as the marriage license fees which are used to address domestic violence.

Increases that Janke recommended are based on this year's expenditures. She recommended increasing the amount for jail meals, the amount for court appointed counsel, and the number of hours budgeted for Highway Department overtime.

"This year, to date, the average is 43 hours," Janke said, speaking of overtime for Highway Department employees.

She questioned the emergency management director's request for a sandbagger, and indicated the safety committee has asked for $1,500. Janke also asked for an additional $1,000 for repairs and maintenance to the county's IT budget.

"When we have these little blinks, things pop up, and we don't have anything extra," she explained.

Commissioners will continue to discuss the budget at future meetings. Janke said the budget must be finalized by Oct. 1.

"Let's make sure we're taking care of our own first," Johnson said as the budget discussion concluded.