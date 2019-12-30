December 30, 2019

Posted: Sunday, December 29, 2019 4:16 pm

Snow alert in Madison

The City of Madison has issued a SNOW ALERT for midnight tonight, with plowing at 2:00 A.M.   Please remove vehicles from City streets and City parking lots.
