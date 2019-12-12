Art creates bond between generations

Hallmark couldn't tell a better Christmas story: kids and senior citizens working side by side and laughing together.

"We asked if we could come back tonight because we had so much fun," said Christina Blessinger on Tuesday night.

The relationship between students from the Purple Paintbrush Children's Art Studio and residents of Heritage Assisted Living began last fall with a phone call. Staff at Heritage were exploring options to celebrate National Assisted Living Week in September and wondered if the children would be willing to do a project with the residents.

Blessinger, the studio's owner and instructor, believing that children should learn to give back to the community, agreed to hold a class at the facility. It was a hit.

"The first time, I was in tears trying to tell the parents about it," Blessinger said. "I'm amazed at how natural the relationships are."

That was clearly evident when the class returned to Heritage Assisted Living this week. Residents were gathering in the dining room while students were still organizing the materials. As soon as they were ready to start working, the art students made a beeline to their friends from the earlier visit.

Dana Neu, Easton Neu's mother, said her son really enjoyed connecting with Olga Abraham on the first visit. As they prepared to return to the facility, he mentioned her.

"Do you think I'll be able to work with Olga?" he asked his mother.

Easton not only collaborated with Abraham on the project Blessinger designed, but also drew an elf and a Santa for her before leaving.

"I think it's really fun to spend time with them and help them with art," he said about visiting Heritage Assisted Living.

Parents smiled as they looked into the dining room and saw their children engaged in conversation with a senior friend. Some spoke with Blessinger about the activity.

"Maz said, `Elderly people are so cool. They are so filled with wisdom'," Shauna Fogle told her, sharing what her son had said following their first visit.

Staff smiled as they watched the dynamic interactions between the two generations and listened to the laughter spilling out of the room.

"This is exactly what they need," said aide Sheryl Huber. "Look how much fun they're having."

Bookkeeper Jill Feige said the first time the students visited the facility, the residents were hesitant about participating in the activity. With the second visit, those reservations were not evident and more residents came to do the simple art project.

"The residents looked forward to doing an activity with these kids," Feige said.

Blessinger designed a project that didn't require a lot of artistic ability, but would provide residents with a bit of Christmas cheer for their rooms. They used the tines of a plastic fork dipped in green paint to make a triangular Christmas tree on an 8x10-inch canvas. The trees were then topped with glittering stars and adorned with pompoms and buttons.

"It's fun. I didn't know what to expect," said Marj McElhose, who moved into Heritage in July. "It's fun to be around the children."

McElhose was raised on a farm near Wentworth but lived elsewhere until about a decade ago. Prior to moving to Madison, she volunteered in a relief nursery in Eugene, Ore., learning from counselors there how to work with the parents and children.

Blessinger was pleased as she walked around the dining room, watching the way her students worked with the residents. Beyond giving the initial instructions, she found she needed to do very little because her students became the teachers.

"I like hanging out with them and making them happy and making art," Ella Schlisner said.

Blessinger suspects the project acts as an icebreaker facilitating conversations. She knows that the children benefit from the conversations.

"They learn so much from the people who live here," she said. "They talk with the children about what they did when they were kids."

Blessinger expects these relationships to continue. Even before the Christmas project was completed, plans were under way for another visit early next year.

"The art is almost an aside while they visit and get to know each other," she said. "It's really about friendship."