July 24, 2019

Power outage

Posted: Tuesday, July 23, 2019 9:18 pm

The city of Madison had a brief power outage tonight. All customers should be restored at this time. If you are still without power, please call 256-7531 to report it.
Posted in on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 9:18 pm.

