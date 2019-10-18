Carman seeks record as Elvis impersonator

Brad Carman has begun the transformation. He has grown out his sideburns and dyed his hair. A black leather suit, like the one Elvis Presley wore for the "'68 Comeback Special," has arrived and fits well.

On Friday morning, Carman is going to turn on his karaoke machine at The Barn in Wentworth and begin a 60-hour marathon of Elvis songs in an attempt to set a world record for impersonating Elvis.

"I'm a stubborn German. I'll get it this time," said the Chester High School graduate.

The last time he tried, in Aberdeen a year and a half ago, he fell short by five hours. He can't explain why he embarks upon these singing marathons except to say he likes to sing.

He already holds one world record -- though Guinness was unable to verify it due to a technical glitch. Three and a half years ago, he sang for 109 hours and 27 minutes, breaking the world record of 105 hours, but discovered two of his video files would not open.

This time, Carman is not taking any chances. His sister will be livestreaming the Elvis marathon, and two others will be recording it. That, in addition to signed witness statements, will comprise part of the paperwork submitted to Guinness for verification.

"It's easier to do the world record than to fill out all the paperwork," Carman said with a smile.

Carman, who owns a karaoke business -- Carman Karaoke -- finds a kindred spirit in the King of Rock 'n Roll.

"He does so many songs by other artists, I always say Elvis was the biggest karaoke singer out there," he commented.

That will be evident in the playlist Carman put together for his weekend marathon, which will include "Sweet Caroline," "In the Ghetto" and "The Green, Green Grass of Home." The challenge in singing those that Neil Diamond recorded will be staying in character, because Diamond is another of the artists Carman likes to impersonate.

Although he hasn't been performing since he returned to the area -- fleeing the arctic cold of the Aberdeen area -- he has a program which includes four music legends: Elvis, Neil Diamond, Johnny Cash and Buddy Holly.

"I grew up listening to Elvis and Johnny Cash," he explained.

Carman has been preparing for his Elvis marathon by practicing between two and four hours a day, but also with careful planning. He is allowed up to 30 seconds between songs; he has the songs queued to allow his voice those brief reprieves.

He is allowed a five-minute break every hour; these breaks can be "banked" to be used at a later time. He's planning to nap for a couple of hours about 30 hours into the marathon.

He will stay hydrated with honey water, which will also soothe his throat. He will have peanut butter cups and meat sticks for energy. However, he knows spectators will help more than anything else.

"The biggest adrenaline rush is people," Carman said. "When people come in the door, it kicks me up a notch."

Currently, the Guinness world record for an Elvis impersonator is 43 hours. However, another impersonator -- which was not verified by Guinness -- claims 55 hours. To make 60 hours, which is Carman's goal, he has been selective in choosing the playlist.

He has thrown out the hard rock songs, like "Jailhouse Rock" and "Burning Love," which are hard on his voice. He's included a lot of ballads, like "Love Me Tender" and "Can't Help Falling in Love," which are easier to sing. He's also included some of the gospel music that Elvis recorded.

"I know what works for me and what doesn't," Carman said.

He has about 100 songs picked, which will create a four-hour rotation. Although he's allowed to repeat songs, he can't repeat a song for at least two hours.

The biggest challenge will be singing through the early-morning hours, when he's not likely to have an audience of more than the two people required to provide the necessary verification. Carman finds singing through those "dead times" to be "a killer."

"It's really boring not seeing anybody," he said.

He prefers to have people around, enjoying themselves and dancing.

"Hopefully, people come out, even if it's just for an hour," Carman said. "That's the biggest shot in the arm for me."

In addition to attempting to set a world record, Carman intends to use the event as a fund-raiser for the Wentworth Fire Department. Food, chips and beverages will be available for a goodwill donation.