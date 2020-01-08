New speed zone established for Chester

Chester area residents have a decision Tuesday from Lake County Commissioners about a speed zone that will have motorists slowing down to 30 mph along a 1/2-mile section of the Chester road on the south side of town.

With a 4-1 vote, the Lake County Commission approved establishing a 30-mph speed limit on 241st St. 1/4-mile east and 1/4-mile west of its intersection with 464th Ave. Commissioners Dennis Slaughter, Roger Hageman, Kelli Wollmann and Aaron Johnson approved the new speed zone; Commissioner Deb Reinicke voted no.

Before the vote, the commissioners had to vote on a second reading of an amendment that reduced the speed zone length from 1/2-mile to 1/4-mile on both sides of the intersection. Reinicke also voted no, making the vote count 4-1.

County officials started working on the speed-zone issue this past fall after a Chester resident, Sharon Anderson, expressed her concerns about the previous speed limit of 55 mph along that stretch of paved roadway. Persons have noted that a cemetery is located in the area on the west side of the 241 St./464th Ave. intersection.

East-west traffic at the intersection is required to stop for stop signs posted at the crossing. North-south traffic passes through.

Several Chester residents spoke in opposition to the new speed zone. Ann Frankenhoff said the 30-mph limit was a low speed for vehicles on that road section. Shawn Martin noted that local residents may avoid 241st St. due to the speed zone and drive down a nearby road, increasing traffic on that roadway. He said a Chester ag business already uses the other roadway, so it could experience a significant increase in traffic.

Martin said the lowered speed limit was "an inconvenience." He offered his opinion that there was no history of increased vehicular accidents along that section of 241st St.

"I think the way it has been, it's fine," Martin said.

The commissioners noted that if they didn't approve the 1/4-mile change, the 1/2-mile zone distance would stay in effect. In the end, the 1/4-mile distance on both sides of the intersection was approved.

First meeting of new year

The county commissioners held their first meeting of 2020 on Tuesday morning.

Among the first pieces of business was the election of officers. The commissioners elected Wollmann to the post of commission chair and Hageman to the post of vice chair.