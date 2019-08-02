Nicaraguan hospitals benefit from local nursing home contents

On Thursday morning, hospital beds, nightstands, chairs, wheelchairs, walkers, curtains and curtain rods from Madison Care and Rehabilitation Center were being loaded into a semi trailer by members of the Chester High School football team.

In 1958, when the facility opened as North American Baptist Nursing Home, a newspaper announcement noted features that would provide "comfort, care and provision for the guests." Now many of the contents will offer similar benefits for people in need of care and comfort in Nicaragua.

"Eventually, this ends up in public hospitals all over the country," said Craig Severtson, president of Helping Kids Round First.

Severtson said his organization tries to find equipment to meet identified needs in that impoverished Central American country. The curtains from the nursing home will be especially welcome because hospital wards in Nicaragua include as many as 20 beds.

"We took down every curtain rod and curtain," he indicated. "That's a constant request. Now they'll have some privacy."

Brian Kern, owner and president of Rosebud Wood Products, donated the contents to the nonprofit as part of the salvage operation which will precede demolition of the facility.

"I heard about his cause through a mutual friend," Kern explained. "I thought it would be a great use to change somebody's lives."

Kern had formed a limited liability company (LLC), Education Heights, to purchase and develop the property for housing after the nursing home closed. However, he recently sold it to the Madison Central School District for $750,000.

Kern believes that other developments which are moving forward in the Madison area will meet the current need for housing. Too, he has children in school.

"At the end of the deal, I felt it was the thing to do," Kern said. "Everybody's winning."

Earlier this week, Madison community members had worked to collect the items from throughout the nursing home so they could be easily loaded, according to Kern. In coming weeks, other items that can be used elsewhere will also be removed.

Severtson first visited Nicaragua in the 1980s and recognized the poverty there, as well as the people's passion for baseball. Eleven years ago, he started taking baseball equipment to the Central American country through Helping Kids Round First, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

"The entry -- the foot in the door -- was sports," he indicated.

Since that time, the organization's mission has expanded to include shipping medical equipment to the impoverished country and assisting with agricultural efforts by digging wells and irrigation systems and by teaching better agricultural practices. In addition, a daycare facility has recently been opened, according to Severtson.

The first donation of medical equipment actually came from Madison -- contents of the hospital when the new facility was built. Now the nonprofit receives donations from across the country, primarily because Helping Kids Round First knows how to ship the donations to Nicaragua in cargo containers.

"What's happening here happens everywhere. There's no market for used medical equipment," Severtson noted.

In June, they shipped six X-ray machines. He recently received surgical equipment from California which will go to Nicaraguan hospitals.

However, baseball remains the primary activity for the organization which states on its website: "Our mission is to give underprivileged youth opportunities through baseball." In addition to providing equipment, the charitable organization finances training which has enabled three 16-year-olds to sign on with the Red Sox.

"Scouts come to see the kids," Severtson explained.

One of the boys who was signed didn't even own his own glove before he signed on for $40,000 per year. Helping Kids Round First, which had been providing equipment for his training, then gave him his own glove.

"You can't make up some of this stuff," Severtson said, indicating that $40,000 was "a big deal" for the teen considering the poverty in which he was raised.

The nonprofit's partners include the South Dakota Synod of the ELCA, the Lutheran Synod of Nicaragua, the Nicaraguan Lutheran Church of Faith and Hope, and Nicaraguan Ministry of Health.