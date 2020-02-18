Madison libraries to hold Scan Day

As part of the 50th anniversary of the Karl Mundt Library, Dakota State University is hosting a "Scan Day" on Thursday.

The purpose of this event is to allow DSU people as well as people from the Madison community to learn how to digitize and preserve personal items, such as photographs, documents, recipe cards, hand-written letters or other materials that the person would like to preserve.

Interested people need to make a 30-minute reservation with Ellen Hoff by emailing her at ellen.hoff@dsu.edu or calling the library at 256-5203. In those 30 minutes, most people can easily scan up to eight documents. It is recommended that people bring a flashdrive or have an email address to which their items can be sent.

In conjunction with this event, the Madison Public Library is planning a similar event on Feb. 25. Reservations for Scan Day at the public library may be made at 256-7525.