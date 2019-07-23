Coxes establish Madison vehicle-repair business

Randy Cox intended to work on big diesel trucks when he opened his mechanic's shop on the west side of Madison, but owners of all kinds of vehicles have sought him out after he opened Cox Alignment & Repair last year.

Cox had initially wanted to work on semis -- thus his business' motto of "Diesel Know How." However, walking through his shop recently, a visitor would find a Kenworth semi, Audi sedan, Chevrolet sports-utility vehicle and a Sterling truck.

Those vehicles and others were either getting repaired or waiting their turn.

"Yes, we're working on pretty much everything in this garage," Cox said.

Cox started his auto-repair business in June 2018 in a garage just south of SD-34 on 453rd Ave., with the turnoff next to the Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison. He originally thought he would work on large trucks, doing wheel alignments, tuneups, preventive maintenance, overhauls, semi-trailer rewiring and other electrical work.

When he opened his Madison shop, Cox was working full-time as a mechanic in Sioux Falls. He originally planned to schedule the Madison work "...during the late night, doing it on the side." It didn't take long for him to move into a full-time schedule at Cox Alignment & Repair.

He and his wife Jessica, a co-owner and the business' account manager, advertised the garage via Facebook, on fliers that they posted in service stations and grain elevators, by handing out business cards, and with some radio advertisements. Jessica Cox is also employed part-time as an advertising representative for The Daily Leader.

In one instance, Randy Cox responded to a roadside breakdown in which the driver was given his business card by a Good Samaritan who stopped to offer assistance.

All kinds of automobile owners started coming to Cox Alignment with smaller vehicles that had problems. On its Facebook page, the garage lists compliments, such as one from a Jeep owner who appreciated a "very fair-priced" bill "...and (they) had it back to me before I ever finished my shift at work." Other customers promised to return and also complimented the shop for "honest and exceptional work."

Even truck owners who don't drive semis appreciate the repair work, with one posting, "It was only a pickup, but it was still very important to me."

Randy Cox said he usually opens the garage from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but there is some flexibility in scheduling. The shop has a second mechanic on staff, Adonis Rodriguez.

Cox and Rodriguez can use computer diagnostics to help determine what's not working properly on cars, trucks, semis and trailers. They perform maintenance work on antilock braking systems and do tire repair and replacement on trucks and semis. Cox can provide price quotes for truck tires and order the tires for mounting.

Vehicle owners can contact the shop by calling 270-7218. Cox Alignment & Repair also offers 24-hour emergency service with competitive rates.