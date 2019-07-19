Miracle Treat Day offers families miracle of support

DeLon Mork uses the stone soup approach to fund-raising.

Like the hungry strangers in the European folk tale, he gets the ball rolling. Others chip in and before long a miracle occurs.

"All I do is make the noise," the owner of the Madison Dairy Queen is fond of saying. "It would not be what it is without everyone's help."

In the folk tale, a village is fed because each person shares the little he or she has. With Miracle Treat Day, the miracle is financial assistance for families dealing with the trauma of a child's illness or injury.

"They're going to do what they need to do to be with the child," Mork said, explaining how parents respond to a child's hospitalization.

As a result, they may not only miss work but also have additional expenses. The Children's Miracle Network provides financial assistance for meals, mileage and lodging in addition to providing help in covering the child's medical expenses.

Miracle Treat Day is a nationwide fund-raising initiative begun in 2006 by Dairy Queen. On Miracle Treat Day, $1 from the sale of each Blizzard is donated to the Children's Miracle Network. This year, July 25 has been designated as Miracle Treat Day.

In recent years, the Madison DQ has outsold every other Dairy Queen in the nation -- in part because Mork cheats a little, if a word with negative connotations can be used to describe the generosity of his approach. The Madison DQ presells, premakes and delivers Blizzards to a wide geographical area.

In addition, the Madison DQ sells coupons which can be redeemed throughout the year. These efforts, combined with sales on Miracle Treat Day, resulted in the sale of 44,657 Blizzards in 2018.

"I've worried people will miss the reason why we're doing this," Mork reflected in a recent interview.

For him, it's all about the sick kids and their families.

"I want to make sure people know why we're doing this -- to help sick and injured children and their families," he said.

Those who know Mork's story know his commitment begins with family -- not with a child, but with his father, DeWayne Mork, who died of cancer in 2004. While battling the decimating disease, he was treated at both Sanford and the Mayo Clinic, where he saw children engaged in the same battle. The unfairness of it troubled him.

"I can remember him saying, `I've had a great life'," Mork said, and listed the blessings his father counted -- long marriage, successful business, a son he could be proud of (though Mork phrased it more modestly).

His father wanted those children to have the opportunity to enjoy the same blessings. For that reason, Mork jumped in with both feet when Dairy Queen introduced Miracle Treat Day.

"At the store level, my whole team understood the whole story," he said, explaining his employees' commitment.

In addition to having all hands on deck on Miracle Treat Day, employees help prepare. They work after hours to premake Blizzards.

Manager Lana Zillgitt has a crazy hair challenge each year. Her stylist does something crazy with her hair if a sales goal is met before Miracle Treat Day. This year, the goal is to presell 10,000 Blizzard coupons.

"That's a daunting number to me," Mork said.

Those sales can be easily translated into benefits for children, though. Mork said $10,000 will buy 100 wigs for children with cancer or pay to send 20 children to special summer camp.

He hasn't set a sales goal with a personal challenge for himself in several years for two reasons. First, he's not sure how to top skydiving with the governor. Second, with current sales so far exceeding the population base of the county, he's not sure the restaurant can continue to top previous records.

That being said, Mork is willing to take on a challenge next year if someone proposes a good idea. He has indicated only two limitations: no bull riding, no bungie jumping.

"I'm not jumping at the ground with a rubber band to hold me," he said emphatically.

Mork said his commitment to the Children's Miracle Network hasn't wavered since DQ launched Miracle Treat Day because he's met families who have been helped and because he's heard their stories. Employees and longtime customers have had children and grandchildren who have benefited.

In addition, for several years, he's attended a sponsor celebration at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. There, sponsors spend time with champions, children from each state who are receiving services through the Children's Miracle Network.

"Those are generally really tough cases," Mork said, and described several children he has met. "They're so incredibly inspirational because they don't feel sorry for themselves."

To make Miracle Treat Day a true celebration of what people can do for one another, the Madison event includes not only the sale of Blizzards but also other activities. Trinity Lutheran Church organizes children's activities.

The Madison United Methodist Church blocks off its parking lot for an evening of concerts. This year, a well-known regional band, "Too Drunk to Fish," will be performing from 8-11 p.m. They will be preceded by a popular local band, "Rick, Brick and Friends" from 6-8 p.m.

Mork said he hasn't made any changes this year. However, he has added a couple of enhancements. Lexi Eggert will be operating a Miracle Treat Day photo booth.

In addition, to ease the wait, local veterinarian Tom Heirigs will be preparing and serving pork loin sandwiches in the Madison DQ parking lot. Mork said the proceeds from that will also benefit the Children's Miracle Network.

Since Miracle Treat Day began, the Madison DQ has sold more than 380,500 Blizzards to support the Children's Miracle Network. As a result of these fund-raising efforts, Mork was recognized in the Congressional Record last year and received awards from both the Children's Miracle Network and Dairy Queen. When he won the Lindsey Lourenco's Beacon of Courage Award, he was the first owner of an American 2DQ to win.