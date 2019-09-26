September 26, 2019

Appliance collection

Appliance collection

Posted: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 10:39 pm

Appliance collection

Appliances and metals will be picked up by Madison City crews beginning on Thursday, Sept 26th.  Appliances must be empty before collection.
Posted in on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 10:39 pm.

