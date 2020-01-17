Library promotes colors with new reading program

The librarians at Madison Public Library created a new version of the annual reading program for adult patrons with monthly, color-coded installments of "Read the Rainbow."

Readers will find the 2020 project more informal than what Madison's librarians arranged during previous years. Participants won't fill out entry forms each month, saying they read a type of book -- mystery or romantic novel -- that the librarians recommended.

According to Melanie Argo, a systems librarian and reading program organizer, about 12 persons on average would officially fill out the paper slips each month. Argo said the library drew in 208 "official" participants during 2019.

"Those persons were the ones (the readers) who filled out the forms," Argo said.

However, a significant number of other "unofficial" readers were also busy last year following the schedule and enjoying the different monthly reads.

The 2020 reading program will head into a new "Read the Rainbow" tack with the librarians promoting books that display a particular color on their dust jackets. The program will promote the six colors of the rainbow -- red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet -- changing each month and going through two rotations for the year.

Librarians chose purple for January and plan to promote red in February to celebrate Valentine's Day. Green is expected to represent St. Patrick's Day in March.

Argo said the library staff agreed to promote colors because patrons often remember different books, not by their titles or authors but by the color of the dust jacket.

"That's how some readers make their connections to the books that they see or read," Argo said.

Among the "purple" books on special display this month are "The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, "The Blackbird Season" by Kate Moretti, "Bright Young Dead" by Jessica Fellows and "Me and Gallagher" by Jack Farris.