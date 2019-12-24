Fresh off cutting album, Lee to perform in Madison

Madison native Mike Lee will bring his brand of country and folk music to The BrickHouse on Sunday. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30. There's no cover and refreshments will be available.

A singer-songwriter, Lee returns to Madison from Brooklyn, N.Y., where he works as a musician and an actor. He's also been known to work odd jobs.

"It doesn't always pay the bills," Lee said of his chosen professions, though New York does provide him with opportunities to play his music. "There's a lot of people willing to listen to good music."

Music is just part of Lee's craft. He's also a classically trained actor with a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska and a master's degree from the University of Houston.

No stranger to performing Shakespeare, during the past year Lee had a chance to play a part in what he calls a "folk musical." He noted that being an actor and a musician, "sometimes it crosses over in an interesting way."

Lee said he started playing music on the piano but didn't take it seriously. The first instrument he concentrated on was the drums while attending middle school in Madison.

He's been playing the guitar for years and also can play the banjo, mandolin and ukelele.

Lee was led to an interest in music through his family. He cites his grandfathers, Virgil Mikkelsen and M.O. Lee, as his biggest influences.

"They both taught me a love of songs," Lee said.

The son of Mark and Lesa Lee of Sioux Falls, Lee just finished recording an album in Omaha, Neb. He put the finishing touches on the album before heading to South Dakota for the holidays. He hopes the album is released by March.

The album's genre is country and folk or what Lee calls "cosmic American music."

His performance at The BrickHouse will include a couple of country standards and a couple of holiday songs because of the time of year. Other than that, the show will be Lee's original compositions.

In the new year, Lee said he'll be concentrating on his music.

"My major focus is getting that record out and seeing where it takes me," Lee said. "This lifestyle is always looking for the next thing."

In the meantime, Lee is happy to be back home.

"Madison is a great place," he said. "There's a lot of good musicians from Madison."

Lee knows many of them and chuckles when he says that he expects them all to come to his show.

"I'll be taking attendance," he said.