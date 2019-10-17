Perk creates hardship for one county office; Holiday pay reconsidered

Lake County Commissioners postponed a discussion on the extra paid holidays county employees now receive after Lake County Auditor Bobbi Janke noted the perk will create a hardship for her department in December.

In January, commissioners approved giving county employees the same holidays that state employees receive. This decision included those days when the Governor's Office declared a holiday for state employees beyond those written into the county's policy manual.

On Tuesday morning, Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, shared an email message from Gov. Kristi Noem which granted three extra days of holiday pay in November and December. In November, the day after Thanksgiving is currently a paid holiday for both state and county employees.

However, in December, the governor granted state employees both Mon., Dec. 23, and Tues., Dec. 24, off. County employees were scheduled to have a half-day off on Dec. 24.

"In my office, this is an extra busy time of the year," Janke said. "We are working on the year-end budget."

In addition, the Auditor's Office will be working on the new payroll year with the wage adjustments and raises.

"I'll probably need some overtime in our office because the bills have to be processed," she told commissioners.

Janke emphasized that she was speaking for her office only. However, she did point out that each extra day off costs the county $10,919 in wages and benefits.

Commissioner Aaron Johnson asked if the decision could be left up to department heads. Janke said any decision made should apply to all county employees and suggested that those who work in December receive holiday pay.

Commissioner Roger Hageman said he thought the number of days granted to state employees seemed a bit excessive.

Janke noted that state employees working in the courthouse have not received raises in four or five years. She suggested the possibility that extra days off were intended to provide compensation for that.

"We're lucky that we've been given raises, and next year 20-plus people are getting adjustments," she said.

Commissioner Deb Reinicke, who had been an advocate for the extra days off earlier in the year, suggested tabling the discussion on the extra December holidays until the first meeting in November.