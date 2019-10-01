Barkers donate to school to help needy children

The family of the late Marjorie Barker made a donation last week to Madison Elementary School, in memory and honor of Barker for her many years of dedication to the students of Madison.

A few years ago, a student of Barker's more than 60 years ago wrote a letter to Barker's husband, Dan. The author had Marjorie Olesen (before she married Dan Barker) as a teacher in Vermillion.

In her letter, the woman described her home life as a child. She came from a very large family and had never owned a new pair of shoes. One day, Miss Olesen noticed the holes in the soles of the girl's shoes. After school that day, she kept the girl after class, gave her a ride in a car (her family didn't own one), took her downtown in Vermillion, bought her a pair of shoes and then gave her a ride home.

Dan Barker and his daughter, Susan Barker Connor, were very touched by this letter and made the donation to MES for children who need footwear (shoes, boots, socks). This donation is intended to be an ongoing contribution to the students in need at MES.