Names released in Howard accident

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety released the names of the motorcycle rider and a car passenger who were involved in a July 18 collision near Howard.

Keegan Werkmeister, 25, of Canova was the motorcyclist who was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital late Thursday after receiving life-threatening injuries from a two-vehicle collision that occurred west of Howard.

DPS officials reported last week that a motorcycle-car collision occurred at about 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of state highways 25 and 34 located 1 mile west of Howard.

Werkmeister was riding a 1999 Kawasaki Vulcan that collided with a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by a 16-year-old female. Margaret Lozada, 52, of Issaquah, Wash., was a passenger in the car.

Authorities reported that the motorcycle was westbound on SD-34, approaching the intersection with SD-25. The Camry was southbound on SD-25 at the intersection. The Camry turned east onto SD-34 and collided with the motorcycle.

Werkmeister was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities reported that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. They also reported that charges were pending against Werkmeister.

Both females in the Camry were wearing seat belts. Both were uninjured. Authorities reported that a charge was pending against the out-of-state driver.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.