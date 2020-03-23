Community Center closes

Madison's health and wellness facility has closed as part of efforts to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Officials with The Community Center in Madison announced late Friday that they would close the facility to the public, starting March 22.

By Monday morning, the staff had posted a notice on the entry door saying, "The CC will be closed on Sunday, 3/22/20, until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns."

The decision made by facility officials follows the closing of city offices last week. Madison officials decided to close offices, such as the finance and utilities offices, due to concerns about the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus in South Dakota.

Nicholas Hansen, the wellness center's director, announced in an email that officials haven't determined when the facility will reopen.

The Community Center is jointly operated by the city and Dakota State University.