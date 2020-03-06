Dakota State University sweeps four game series against Kansas Christian

The Dakota State University Trojans baseball team won all four games against the Kansas Christian Falcons at Kansas City, Mo., last week.

In the final game of the series DSU scored five in the top of the seventh and went on to gain an 8-4 on Friday.

Kansas Christian scored twice in the second inning on a Colin Henley RBI triple and a wild pitch.

The Trojans struck for two in the top of the fourth to knot the score at 2-2. After back-to-back singles, both runners advance on a wild pitch. Mason Macaluso drove in one run on a ground out. Chris Kropuenske added an RBI single for the Trojans.

The Falcons regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning as they scored twice. Henley had a two-RBI triple in the frame for the home team as they held a 4-2 advantage.

DSU scored the last six runs of the game one in the sixth frame and five more in the seventh inning. Jace Pribly led off the sixth frame with a double and later scored on a ground out.

DSU used a two-RBI double by Kropuenske and RBI singles by Pribly and William Mote in the seventh inning to score its five runs.

DSU pounded out 11 hits off two Falcon pitchers. Pribly had a double, three singles and one RBI for the winners. Kropuenske had a double, as single and three RBIs while William More had a pair of singles and one RBI. Seth Resnick had a double while Samuel Drummond and Esai Hernandez each had one single.

Kansas Christian had eight hits in the contest with Henley had two triples and three RBIs.

Kahlil Tilbury started on the hill for the Trojans. He worked four innings and gave up four runs on six hits. He struck out two and walked one. Lien Kobe picked up the win in relief as he worked three innings and gave up two hits. He struck out three and walked one.

Stay'Jawn Hunter suffered the loss in relief. He worked 2/3 of an inning and gave up four runs on three hits. He struck one one and walked one.

DSU won a slugfest in the opening game on Friday as the Trojans scored six runs in the seventh frame and held on for a 17-14 win.

DSU scored twice in the opening inning. Only to see the Falcons score three times in the third to gain a 3-2 lead.

DSU scored once in the fourth frame while the Falcons added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth and had a 6-3 advantage.

The Trojans grabbed the lead 10-6 after scoring seven runs in the top of the fifth. Kansas City answered by scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth and trailed by one, 10-9.

DSU tacked on a run in the sixth frame to grab an 11-9 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth. The Falcons regained the lead by scoring twice as they held a 12-11 advantage heading to the seventh frame.

DSU plated six runs to regain the lead, 17-12. The Falcons tacked two runs on in the seventh frame.

Both teams had 12 hits in the game. Hernandez had three doubles and one RBI for the Trojans. Drummond had a triple, a double and four RBIs while Pribyl had two singles. Kropuenske had a double and five RBIs while Macaluso had a double and two RBIs. Ryan McDaniel, Mote and Jeremiah Zimmerman each had one single.

Henley had four hits for Kansas Christian.

Cameron Pitts went the distance and picked up the win. He gave up 14 runs (seven unearned) on 12 hits. He struck out 10 and walked six.

Mason Chance suffered the loss in relief. He worked 1 2/3 innings and game up three runs on three hits. He struck out one and walked two.

THURSDAY GAMES

Carver Hultgren fired a no hitter in the second game to power DSU past Kansas Christian 4-1 in second game on Thursday.

DSU scored twice in the second first inning to gain the early advantage. Pribyl had an RBI single in the opening frame.

The Falcons scored an unearned run in the third inning for their only run of the game.

DSU scored once in the fifth as Macaluso had an RBI double in the frame.

The Trojans tacked on a run in the seventh frame on an RBI single by Pribyl.

DSU had seven hits in the contest with Kropuenske having a double and a single. Macaluso had a double and one RBI.

Pribyl had three singles and two RBIs while Zimmerman had one single.

Hultgren struck out two and walked one.

Coby Henley suffered the loss as he went the distance. He gave up four runs (one unearned) on seven hits. He struck out four and walked two.

DSU grabbed the early lead in the first game and never trailed as the Trojans picked up an 8-4 win.

DSU plated four runs in the second frame. Kropuenske had a two-run triple in the inning while Hernandez had a double.

The Falcons scored once in the second, added two more runs in the third inning and once in the fifth inning to deadlock the score at 4-4.

The Trojans scored once in the sixth and added three more in the seventh inning.

DSU had nine hits in the game with Hernandez smacking two doubles and driving in two runs. Kropuenske had a triple and two RBIs while McDaniel had two singles and two RBIs.

Mike Vohnoutka had a pair of singles while Drummond and Jackson O'Neal each had one single.

Kansas Christian had nine hits off two DSU hurlers. Cole Henley had a triple for the Falcons.

Debin DeBoer picked up the win as he worked six innings. He gave up four runs on seven hits. He struck out four and walked three. Kevin Krumm finished on the hill for Trojans and he worked one inning and struck out one.

Henley suffered the loss as he went the distance.

DSU (5-5 overall) will be off until March 9 when they face Dordt at Tucson Ariz. The Trojans will play six games from March 9-13 at the Tucson Invitational.