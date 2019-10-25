Madison blanks SFC in regular season finale

The Madison Bulldogs closed the 2019 season with a shutout win, 27-0, over the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers at Sioux Falls on Thursday at Bob Young Field.

Neither team could punch the ball into the end zone in the first quarter.

Madison scored twice in the second period. Early in the second quarter Chris Reece capped off a seven-play, 55-yard scoring drive with a 23-yard touchdown run with 11:08 left in the half. Carter Bergheim added the extra-point kick.

Reece scored his second touchdown of the game with 5:05 left in the half. He capped off a 13-play, 66-yard scoring drive with a one-yard plunge to put Madison on top 13-0 at halftime.

Midway through the third quarter, Reece scored his third touchdown of the game. He capped off an eight-play, 62-yard drive with a seven-yard touchdown scamper. Bergheim added the extra-point kick and Madison enjoyed a 20-0 lead.

The Bulldogs' defense got into the scoring act later in the quarter. With 5:49 left in the third period Zach Whitlock picked off a pass and returned it 40 yards to paydirt. Bergheim added the extra-point kick as the Bulldogs held a 27-0 lead.

Madison had 296 total yards, 161 rushing and 135 passing. Reece finished the game with 118 yards rushing on 26 carries. Tyler Tappe had 40 yards rushing on eight attempts.

Tappe was 14 of 25 passes for 135 yards. Nathan Ricke was 0-of-1 passing.

Mason Avery caught three passes for 47 yards while Reece caught four passes for 26 yards. Bergheim caught three passes for 23 yards.

Sioux Falls Christian had 177 total yards, 104 rushing and 73 passing. Jaxon Hogan had 83 yards rushing on 15 carries.

John Overby was 13 of 34 passing for 73 yards with two interceptions. Noah Van Stedum was 0-of-1 passing.

Zach Witte caught six passes for 29 yards.

Whitlock led the defensive charge for Madison with eight tackles (3 solo and 5 assists) and an interception. Logan Allbee had seven tackles (3-4) and Daniel Swenson had seven tackles (2-5). Swenson had one sack.

Gavin Ronk and Cody Brown each had six tackles for the Bulldogs. Ronk also had a sack.

Brock Minnaert had one interception for the Bulldogs.

Easton Prins had 15 tackles (5-10) for the Chargers.

Madison (5-4 overall) will be the fifth seeded team in the playoffs and will go to Lennox to face the Orioles in the first round of the playoffs on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Other first round matchups are: Dell Rapids vs. West Central; Tea Area vs. Tri-Valley and Canton vs. Dakota Valley. All of these games are Thursday night.