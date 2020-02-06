Parker takes two from Chester

The Parker Pheasants downed the Chester Lady Flyers and the Flyers in a Big East Conference doubleheader on Tuesday night in Chester.

Parker jumped out to a 21-4 lead in the opening quarter against the Lady Flyers and went on to post a 53-28 win.

Tiffany Mohr tossed in 10 points for the Lady Flyers. Jada Becker and Lexi Siemonsma each scored six points. Breckyn Ewoldt grabbed nine of Chester's 21 rebounds.

Ewoldt, Becker, Carly Becker and Brianna Backus each had one assist for the Lady Flyers.

Alexis Even and Cierra Mohr each scored 15 points for the Pheasants. Brooke Beren snared six of Parker's 22 rebounds.

Chester is currently 4-12.

PHS 47, CHS 45

Parker outscored Chester's boys 19-9 in the fourth quarter to gain a come-from-behind 47-45 win.

The Flyers jumped out to a 15-2 lead after one period and stretched their lead to 27-11 at halftime. Chester held a 36-28 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

Chester made 8 of 19 free throws, 42%, and 24 rebounds and 15 assists.

Stratton Eppard had a big game for the Flyers with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Brock Wages added 13 counters. Ryan Benson had four assists.

Parker made 6 of 8 free throws, 75%, and had 31 rebounds and 12 assists.

Carter Robertson scored 14 points. Kaden Pesicka added 10 counters and three assists. Darin Fuller grabbed 16 rebounds.

Chester is currently 1-16.