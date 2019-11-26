Lady Bulldogs bounce back to claim fifth place in Class A Tournament

RAPID CITY -- The Madison Lady Bulldogs rebounded from an opening-round setback and won the next two matches to place fifth in the State A Tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center over the weekend.

The No. 7 seed Lady Bulldogs faced the No. 4 seed Winner Warriors for fifth place on Saturday. Madison came out on top 3-2 (20-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16 and 15-12).

After dropping the first two sets by identical scores 25-20, the Lady Bulldogs needed three straight set wins to take the match.

Trailing 23-21, Madison called a timeout. Then the Lady Bulldogs scored four straight points to gain a 25-23 win.

In the third set, Madison gained a 13-9 advantage and went on to post a 25-16 win and tie the match at 2-2.

It was very close in the fifth set. With the score deadlocked at 6-6, Grace Nelson hammered down two kills and the Lady Bulldogs gained an 8-6 advantage.

Winner scored three straight points to grab its first lead of the set, 9-8.

Tied at 10-10, Abby Brooks smashed a kill to give Madison an 11-10 advantage. Madison stretched its lead to 12-10 thanks to a Kendra Leighton kill.

Both teams traded a point and Madison held a 13-12 advantage. Brooks had another kill to put Madison on top 14-12 and finished the set with a kill to give Madison a 3-2 match win.

Madison had 65 kills. Brooks led the way with 20 kills. Leighton and Nelson each had 15 kills.

Nelson had 30 of Madison's 62 set assists and Kylie Krusemark had 25.

The Lady Bulldogs had six ace serves. Skyler Sargent recorded three and Morgan Anderson added two.

Madison tallied 117 digs with five players hitting double digits. Leighton and Anderson each had 27 digs, Briana Steuerwald had 22, Krusemark 17 and Nelson 10.

Autumn Barger and Brooks each had two of Madison's six solo blocks. Brooks had three block assists and Leighton had two.

Winner had 56 kills, led by Morgan Hammerbeck with 27 and Ellie Brozik with 18.

Mackenzie Levi had 32 of the Warriors' 53 set assists and Addy Root had 13.

The Warriors had six ace serves. M. Hammerbeck recorded three and Brozik had two.

Winner had 98 digs. Levi notched 21 and M. Hammerbeck and Maggie LaCompte each had 20. Brozik had 14 and Kalla Bertram 13.

Shannon Calhoon had three of the four solo blocks for Winner. Calhoon and Jenna Hammerbeck each has two block assists.

Madison 3, Groton 0

The Madison Lady Bulldogs bounced back nicely in the consolation semifinals on Friday, racing past the Groton Tigers 3-0 (25-17, 25-15 and 25-14).

With the score deadlocked at 11-11, the Lady Bulldogs went on a 14-6 run to end the first set. Leighton ended the set with a kill.

Leading the second set 13-10, Madison made a huge run to close the set 25-15. Brooks smashed a kill to end the set and give the Lady Bulldogs a 2-0 match lead.

Madison jumped out to an early 8-3 advantage in the third set and posted a 25-14 win and a 3-0 match win.

Madison had 37 kills. Brooks led with 12 kills. Leighton added nine kills and Nelson had eight.

Krusemark had 17 of the Lady Bulldogs' 35 set assists; Nelson added 16.

From the service line, Madison had two ace serves.

Four Lady Bulldogs had double digits in digs. Leighton notched 20, Anderson 16 digs, and Nelson and Steuerwald each 10.

Barger had four of Madison's 10 block assists. Brooks had three and Nelson had two.

Groton had 24 kills. Eliza Wanner recorded eight and Nicole Marzahn had seven.

Kaylin Kucker had 15 of the Tigers' 18 set assists.

The Tigers had 77 digs. Tadyn Glover registered 21 digs, Wanner 15 and Kucker 13.

Playing their last high school game were Leighton, Kelsey Gustaf, Nelson, Anderson and Steuerwald.

Madison finished the season with a 25-9 overall mark.

All-Tournament

Nelson was the only Lady Bulldog chosen to the All-Tournament Team.

Joining Nelson on the All-Tournament Team were Sioux Falls Christian's Caitlyn Pruis, Abby Glanzer and Kelsi Heard; Dakota Valley's Ally Beresford and Rachel Rosenquist; Miller's Kadye Fernholz and VonnaGail Schlechter; McCook Central/Montrose's Jace Pulse; Winner's Morgan Hammerbeck; Elk Point-Jefferson's Katelyn Chytka; and Groton's Tadyn Glover.