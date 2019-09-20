Lady Bulldogs shake off slow start to pick up Dakota XII Conference win

After a slow start, the Madison Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 3-0 (25-21, 25-20 and 25-12) Dakota XII Conference win over the Vermillion Tanagers on Thursday night in the Madison High School Gym.

"The slow start could have been due to homecoming week at Madison High School," said Madison Coach Jill Kratovil. "We have to be able to start better."

The Lady Bulldogs were trailing the Tanagers 12-5 early in the first set before their rally.

"Our setters were able to move the ball better, and we were able to dig up a lot of balls after the start," Kratovil said.

Kendra Leighton and Sophia Vanden Bosch each had eight kills for the Lady Bulldogs.

Grace Nelson led the Lady Bulldogs with 18 set assists and Morgan Hansen accounted for eight.

From the service line, Nelson and Morgan Anderson each had two ace serves.

Briana Steuerwald led Madison with 11 digs while Anderson tallied eight.

Abby Brooks had one solo block and three block assists. Autumn Barger had two block assists.

For Vermillion, Emily Stockwell had four kills and five digs. Lexie Saunders tallied eight digs and four set assists.

"Any win is a good win," Kratovil said.

Madison will have matches three of the next four days starting on Saturday, when the Lady Bulldogs go to Hayti for the Hamlin Invitational which starts at 9 a.m.

Madison will go to Lennox on Monday and will host Chamberlain on Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs are 3-2 overall and 2-1 in Dakota XII Conference play.

JVs win

Madison won the junior varsity match 2-0 (25-21 and 25-16). Allie Kappenman had five kills while Olivia Flemming had four kills.

From the service line, Drew Moore had three ace serves and Ali Vacanti had two ace serves.

Vacanti led Madison with six set assists also had nine digs.

Raena Rost had a team-high 11 digs and Kylie Krusemark had five set assists.

Madison is currently 3-2.

C team remains perfect

Madison lost the first set in the C match but bounced back to win the next two sets and claim the match 2-1 (23-25, 25-21 and 15-9).

Abby Palmquist led the team with four kills, six ace serves and eight digs. Megan Schouwenburg had three kills and four digs. McKenna Shaw had two ace serves and one set assists.

Shelby Mennis led Madison with six set assists while Abi Wiener had one block.

Madison is currently 5-0.