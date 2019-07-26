Trout listed on Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

NORTHBROOK, Ill. -- Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced the nominees for the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, an annual award given to college football players for the impact they make off the field.

A total of 137 student-athletes were nominated by their respective sports information directors.

Dakota State University senior defensive lineman John Trout was named to the list. He is a two-time North Star Athletic Association Football All-Conference second team honoree. He tallied 92 tackles (23 solo, 69 assist) in 2018, registered nine tackles-for-loss of 26.1 yards and 2.5 quarterback sacks for 13.4 yards loss.

Trout averaged 8.4 tackles per game (46th best in NAIA). He also received Daktronics-NAIA Football and North Star Fall Sports scholar-athlete awards. He was named to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America NAIA Football First Team for academic excellence.

Trout has been DSU's student ambassador for the past two years, giving campus tours to prospective students and their families. He also gives tours to interviewing faculty candidates and is on DSU's panel for high school student Discover Days. Trout has been involved in group projects for DSU Service Day and volunteers for the student ambassadors' Adopt-A-Highway. He is an active member of Campus Crusades for Christ and Phi Beta Lambda.

This year, Trout earned first- and third-place finishes at the Iowa State Leadership Conference and qualified for the National Leadership Conference in San Antonio. He placed 10th at the national level in project management. He is the standing vice president for public relations for DSU's PBL club.

He is the son of Paul and Katharine Trout of Prescott Valley, Ariz., and is a business technology and marketing major.

Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 137 nominees, the final 23 will be announced in September.

To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining a strong academic standing.

This year's nominees include a heroic player advocating to break the stigma around mental illness through open athlete forums, a young man mentoring underprivileged kids to help change the trajectory of their lives, multiple players donating bone marrow and plasma to extend the lives of complete strangers, and a tight end who visits the children's hospital every week to spread hope to young patients.

"To be named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is no small feat and goes above and beyond sportsmanship and leadership in the classroom or on the field," said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and 2009 Allstate AFCA Good Works Teams member.