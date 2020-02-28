Trojans pull away from Dickinson State in final 10 minutes

The Dakota State University women's basketball team bounced back nicely in the quarterfinals of the North Star Athletic Association Tournament at the DSU Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

After suffering a loss to Bellevue during the regular-season finale on Friday, the Trojans were ready to face the Dickinson State University Blue Hawks in the opening round. The Trojans rolled to a 94-62 win to advance to Saturday's semifinal round at the Watertown Civic Center.

"The loss to Bellevue was not the worst thing for us," said DSU Coach David Moe. "We were able to refocus and do the things we needed to do again. I was very proud of the way they bounced back."

DSU jumped out to a 24-13 lead after one period and stretched the lead to 40-25 by intermission.

During the second half of the season, the Trojans saw a 10-game winning streak, and now the players are trusting one another.

"They believe in each other and they trust one another," Moe said. "When the players trust and believe in each other, the confidence also grows."

DSU held a 61-47 lead heading into the final 10 minutes of the game. The Trojans outscored the Blue Hawks 33-15 in the final period.

DSU made 35 of 67 field goals, 52.2%, and 11 of 27 from behind the three-point arc, 40.7%. The Trojans hit 13 of 19 free throws, 68.4%, and grabbed 45 rebounds.

Twelve of the 13 players on the court for DSU scored at least two points in the game. Leading the way was Morgan Koepsell with 18 points and six rebounds. Sidney Fick and Lindsey Vogl each fired in 13 counters. Savannah Walsdorf chipped in with a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Ashlyn Macdonald dished out five of the Trojans' 20 assists.

Dickinson State made 23 of 65 field goals, 35.4%, and 7 of 32 three pointers, 21.9%. The Blue Hawks hit 9 of 13 free throws, 69.2%, and pulled down 35 rebounds.

Ashlie Larson tossed in a team-high 15 points for the Blue Hawks. Sydney Clark and Shali Sheridan each scored 10 points.

Danielle Wallace pulled down 10 rebounds and Dakota Dosch had four steals.

DSU (17-13) will advance to the semifinal game at 3 p.m. on Saturday against the Mayville State University Comets at the Watertown Civic Center.

The Trojans and the Comets split the two regular-season games. DSU has won 11 of the last 12 games.

"They (Mayville) are a good team who can shoot the three's," Moe said. "We need to find the shooters and cause them to have problems shooting. We need to dictate the pace of the game and have up-tempo mentality."