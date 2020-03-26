Spring sports canceled through May 3

In response to Gov. Kristi Noem's direction of school closures through May 1, all South Dakota High School Activities Association spring sports practices and competitions are canceled through May 3.

The SDHSAA board of directors will meet to decide on the spring sports season, as well as the suspended/postponed events of state basketball, visual arts, region music and All-State Band.

That agenda will be posted on the SDHSAA website when it is finalized, and advance notice of the meeting will be given per South Dakota Codified Law. The meeting will be held via teleconference and will be livestreamed for the public.

Any questions may be directed to SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos.

"We thank everyone for their patience during this unprecedented period," Swartos said.