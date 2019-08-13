Four Corners tops Broncos in opening round

The Madison Broncos season came to a screeching halt on Sunday in the opening round of the 87th Annual South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.

Four Corners downed Madison in a high-scoring contest 13-11 to eliminate the Broncos in the first-round of the tournament. Trailing 3-2 heading into the four frame the Broncos put together an eight-run inning to grab a 10-3 lead. The big blow of the inning was by Nick Bird who belted a 3-run home run over the left field fence. Matt Burpee and Greg Biagi each had RBI singles in the frame.

Seth Rockafellow, a pick-up player from the Hartford-Humboldt Wood Ducks, mowed down Four Corners in order in the bottom of the fourth inning as Madison went back on offense.

The Broncos tacked on one run in the fifth frame with an RBI single by Mitch McNary as Madison's lead grew to 11-3 before the roof caved in.

Four Corners sent 14 batters to the plate in the fifth frame and scored nine runs in the inning to gain a 12-11 advantage. The big blow of the inning was a two-run home run by Spencer Sarringar. Nathan Hainy added a two-run double later in the frame.

Four Corners tacked one run on in the sixth frame for the last run of the game.

Casey Schlecter and Sarringar combined to hold the Broncos' scoreless over last four innings. Madison loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth before a flyout to right field ended the game.

Four Corners plated two runs in the second frame with RBI singles by Jason Overweg and Chris Dozark.

Madison deadlocked the score at 2-2 in the third frame. Jon Waba had an RBI single in the third inning. Four Corners scored once in the bottom of third inning to regain a 3-2 advantage Madison banged out 15 hits in the contest with Bird having a home run, a single and three RBIs. Heith Williams had two singles and two RBIs while McNary had two singles and one RBI. Waba and Biagi each had two singles and one RBI. Burpee had one single and an RBI while Brian Miller and Jacob Giles each had two singles.

Four Corners had 16 hits off three Madison hurlers with Sarringar having a home run, a single and two RBIs. Hainy had two doubles and two RBIs while Justin Lester had four singles.

Rockafellow started on the mound for the Broncos and gave up seven runs on six hits over four plus innings. He struck out one and walked two. Paul Clark, another pick-up player from the Colman A's suffered the loss in relief. He gave up five runs on five hits in one inning. Bird worked the last three innings and gave up one run on three hits. He had one strike out.

Jeremy Hand started on the mound for Four Corners. Schlecter picked up the win for Four Corners in relief and Sarringar pitched the final two innings to earn the save.

Madison closed the 2019 season with an overall record of 15-9.