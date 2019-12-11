Lady Bulldogs nail down second dual win of season

The Madison Lady Bulldogs gymnastics team picked up the second consecutive dual win of the season at the Madison Gymnastics Center on Tuesday night.

Madison derailed the West Central/Montrose Trojans 130.85 to 108.50.

West Central/Montrose's Averi Schmeichel won the all-around competition with a 34.15. Following her were four Madison gymnasts: Morgan Hansen 32.60; Kylie Krusemark 32.45; Isabel Gors 32.40; and Oliva Flemming 31.60.

Madison had two individual winners. Krusemark won the vault with a 9.15 and Gors won the floor exercise with a 9.25.

"The floor exercise is my favorite part of the all-around competition," said Gors, the team's only junior. "It lets me express myself and it shows the power, the grace and the beauty."

Hansen's best individual finish was on the beam, where she tied for second with a 7.650 with her teammate, Raena Rost.

Schmeichel picked up two individual wins: bars 8.40 and beam 7.90.

Being one of just two upperclassmen, Gors is a team leader this season.

"When I was a younger gymnast, Jenni Giles and Shania Schwebach were our team leaders," she said. "I am always encouraging the younger girls."

Madison is off until Dec. 20, when the Lady Bulldogs go to Mitchell for the Mitchell Invitational.

According to Gors, the team will be improving on their skills and working on new skills for their routines heading into the Mitchell Invitational.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Led by all-around champion Caymen Ferber, Madison rolled to an easy 107.80 to 49.80 win in the junior varsity competition.

Ferber won the all-around with a 28.40. She also won the vault 7.60, the bars 7.15 and the floor exercise 7.80.

Sophia Sudenga made a clean sweep for Madison as she won the beam with a 6.70.