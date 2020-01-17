January 17, 2020

Vermillion stops Madison's win streak in girls' action

Vermillion stops Madison's win streak in girls' action

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 3:34 pm

Vermillion stops Madison's win streak in girls' action By LARRY LEEDS, Sports Editor Madison Daily Leader

The Vermillion Tanagers downed the Madison Lady Bulldogs 52-42 to end the Lady Bulldogs' three-game winning streak on Tuesday at Vermillion.

Morgan Anderson scored 11 points and pulled down four rebounds to lead the Lady Bulldogs.

Kendra Leighton added nine counters and eight steals. Zoey Gerry chipped in with seven points and seven rebounds.

Madison (4-4 overall, 1-3 in Dakota XII Conference) is scheduled to go to Flandreau on Friday to face the Fliers. Action will begin at 6:15 p.m. with the junior varsity game, followed by the varsity contest.

JV's drop contest

Vermillion edged Madison 39-32 in the junior varsity game.

Gerry and Abby Brooks each tossed in seven points for Madison. Gerry dished out two assists while Brooks snared five rebounds.

Sophia Vanden Bosch added six counters and three steals.

Posted in on Thursday, January 16, 2020 3:34 pm. Updated: 3:45 pm.

