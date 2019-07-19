Broncos knock off Cardinals 7-4 in Cornbelt League action

The Madison Broncos scored the game's last seven runs to nail down a come-from-behind 7-4 win over the Flandreau Cardinals in a Cornbelt League clash at Flynn Field on Thursday night.

It was the Broncos' last home game for the season. Madison will play its final regular-season game at Lennox, and the District 4B Tournament starts July 26 at Salem.

Flandreau got on the board in the first inning when Jared Campbell smacked a solo home run over the left-field fence. The Cardinals stretched their lead to 3-0 in the fifth inning when they scored twice; Derek Veldkamp had a two-RBI single. Flandreau tacked on one run in the sixth inning, when Keith Cutler hit an RBI-single.

Madison's offense started to warm up in the bottom of the sixth frame when the Broncos scored once.

The Broncos finally got to Cardinals starting pitcher Campbell in the seventh inning. Greg Biagi and Nick Bird hit back-to-back singles before Brian Miller stepped to the plate and blasted a three-run home run over the right-field fence, tying the game at 4-4. Madison added another run later in the seventh frame to grab its first lead of the game, 5-4.

Madison scored a pair of insurance runs in the eighth inning. With two on and one out, Jacob Giles cleared the bases with a two-RBI double.

Madison collected eight hits off two Flandreau hurlers. Miller had a home run and three RBIs. Giles added a double and two RBIs. Biagi, Bird and Trevor Johnson each produced two singles.

Flandreau had eight hits off two Madison hurlers. Campbell had a home run. Mitch Foster had a double and a single. Cutler and Beau Severtson each added two singles.

Bird started on the mound for Madison and worked sixth innings. He gave up four runs on seven hits while striking out two. Mitch McNary pitched three scoreless innings and picked up the win in relief. He gave up one hit while striking out two and walking two.

Campbell suffered the loss as he worked 6 1/3 innings. He gave up five runs on five hits, struck out three and walked five. Zach Weber closed the game for the Cardinals and worked 1 2/3 innings. He gave up two runs on three hits while striking out one and walking one.

Madison (12-7 overall, 11-6 in league) will go to Lennox to face Lennox Only One in a 5 p.m. Cornbelt League contest on Sunday.