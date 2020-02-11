Madison drops overtime contest to Sisseton

The Sisseton Redmen outscored the Madison Lady Bulldogs 13-10 in overtime and claimed a 67-64 win during the Dakota XII/Northeast Conference Clash in the Madison Middle School Gym on Saturday afternoon.

In the overtime period, Sisseton hit three field goals and drained 7 of 12 free throws. Madison buried three 3-pointers and made just 1 of 4 free throws.

Behind the play of Kendra Leighton, the Lady Bulldogs raced to a 9-2 lead in the early going. She scored seven of those nine points.

Kellie Karst found the range on a pair of three-pointers and pulled the Redmen to within one, 9-8, in the opening period.

In the last four minutes of the first quarter, Madison outscored Sisseton 8-5 and held a 17-16 advantage.

Madison went ice-cold from the field in the second period, hitting only one three-pointer and 4 of 7 free throws. Madison was outscored 15-8 and trailed 31-25 at intermission.

Briana Steuerwald and Leighton fueled a 7-1 run in the first two minutes of the third quarter to knot the score at 32-32. Steuerwald scored four points and Leighton added a three-pointer.

Moments later, Grace Nelson put the Lady Bulldogs on top 33-32 when she hit one of two free throws.

Sisseton went on a 7-5 run to regain the lead 39-38 with just under two minutes left in the third quarter.

Madison closed the quarter with a 4-0 lead and held a 42-39 lead.

Sisseton went on an 11-1 run to open the final quarter and grabbed a 50-43 lead. Madison went on a 9-2 run to deadlock the score at 52-52.

Madison gained the lead, 53-52, with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter when Abby Brooks hit one of two free throws. Sisseton took the lead when Kierra Silk drained a field goal with 18 seconds remaining in regulation.

With six seconds left in the fourth period, Nelson tied the score at 54-54 when she hit one of two free throws. Madison was able to get the rebound but could not get off a shot.

Madison made 16 of 46 field goals, 35%, and 9 of 27 from three-point range, 33%. Madison connected on 23 of 43 free throws, 53%, and grabbed 35 rebounds.

Leighton tossed in a game-high 24 point for the Lady Bulldogs. Steuerwald added 11 counters while Zoey Gerry and Nelson each had seven.

Gerry pulled down a team-high nine rebounds and Nelson and Brooks each had six rebounds.

Sisseton made 22 of 62 field goals, 35.5%, and 10 of 28 three-pointers, 35.7%. The Redmen hits 13 of 23 free throws, 56.5%, and grabbed 37 rebounds.

Karst and Hailey Nelson each scored 17 points for the Redmen. Lexus Red Thunder added a double-double with 13 counters and 10 rebounds.

Madison (6-9) will go to Flandreau on Friday to face the Fliers. The junior varsity game will start at 6:15 p.m., followed by the varsity game.

West Central 64, Madison 46

The West Central Trojans opened up a 13-9 lead after one quarter and never looked back in posting a 64-46 Dakota XII Conference win over the Lady Bulldogs on Friday night in the Madison High School Gym.

Madison made 17 of 50 field goals, 34%, and 10 of 15 free throws, 66.7%. The Lady Bulldogs grabbed 35 rebounds.

Leighton tossed in 13 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Gerry added 10 counters and two blocks.

Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Steuerwald with seven points, Brooks with six, Nelson and Morgan Anderson each with three, and Kiley Klein and Sophia Vanden Bosch each with two.

Nelson snared seven rebounds and Steuerwald had two steals.

West Central made 23 of 57 field goals, 40.4%, and 11 of 20 free throws, 55%. The Trojans pulled down 41 rebounds.

Cassidy Siemonsma scored a game-high 15 points for the Trojans, and Cambell Fischer added 13. Cheyanne Masterson scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Josslin Jarding chipped in 10 counters. Rylee Haldeman dished out four assists.

JVs drop close game

West Central slipped past Madison 55-51 in the junior varsity game. Gerry scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Madison. Brooks added 11 counters and four blocks. Juliana Hodges chipped in with 10 points and four rebounds.

West Central rolls in C game

West Central won the C game 39-19. Katie Sewell had six points and five rebounds to pace Madison. Audrey Nelson had six points and three rebounds. Megan Schouwenburg chipped in with four counters and two assists.