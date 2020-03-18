William Penn takes 2 from DSU on baseball diamond

The Dakota State University baseball team suffered a doubleheader setback at the hands of the William Penn (Iowa) Statesmen on Thursday at the Tucson Invitational at Tucson, Ariz.

It was all Statesmen in the opening game as they raced past the Trojans 16-2. William Penn built a 7-0 advantage heading into the bottom of the third inning.

DSU scored two runs in the bottom of the third frame to trim the lead to 7-2. The Statesmen scored the game's next nine runs.

DSU had eight hits off two William Penn hurlers. Jace Pribyl and Mason Macaluso each had a double for the Trojans. Mike Vohnoutka had a pair of singles while Esai Hernandez had a single and two RBIs. Cody Winter, Chris Kropuenske and Alec Gannon each chipped in with a single for the Trojans.

William Penn had nine hits off four DSU hurlers. Alex Fisher had a double and two RBIs while Snaider Torrealba had a double and three RBIs.

Cameron Pitts, the Trojans' starter, suffered the loss. He worked 2 2/3 of an inning and gave up seven runs (one unearned) on three hits. He struck out three and walked four.

Other pitchers on the mound for DSU were Jacob Yaeger, Max Luesebrink and William Mote.

Teddy Natter picked up the win. He worked 5 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on seven hits. He struck out nine and walked two. Jakob Crampton finished on the hill for the Statesmen.

It was a much closer game in the nightcap. William Penn was able to hold on for a 4-2 win.

DSU grabbed the lead in the top of the first inning by scoring one run. Kropuenske had an RBI double to drive in the Trojans' run.

William Penn scored the next four runs and held a 4-1 advantage heading to the sixth frame.

The Trojans used a sacrifice fly to cut into the deficit and trail 4-2, but that was as close the Trojans would get.

DSU had seven hits in the game with Kropuenske, Samuel Drummond and Macaluso each hitting a double. Jackson O'Neal, Pribyl, Jeremiah Zimmerman and Seth Resnick each had a single.

William Penn had eight hits in the contest with Jake Vernon hitting a double and Adrian Garcia and Fisher each hitting two singles.

Kahlil Tilbury suffered the loss as he worked four innings. He gave up four runs (three unearned) on eight hits. He struck out one and walked two.

Trey Randel and Jared Urbach each tossed an inning for DSU.

Tyler Gregory picked up the win in relief. He worked one inning, gave up one run and struck out two. Michael Carr pitched three innings and gave up one run on three hits. Stetson Denning closed the game for the Statesmen and earned the save. He gave up one run on two hits.

DSU is currently 6-9 overall and will resume play after March 30.