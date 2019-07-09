Broncos top Colman A's in Cornbelt League contest

Behind a strong pitching performance by Hunter Jamison, the Madison Broncos won their sixth straight game on Sunday evening at Colman. The Broncos topped the A's 3-1 in Cornbelt League action.

Jamison worked eight innings and earned the win. He gave up one run on six hits, struck out four and walked one.

"The last couple of outings, Jamison has been at his best," said Broncos manager Matt Burpee. "He kept them off balance and mixed up his pitches well. Heith Williams called a good game behind the plate."

Mitch McNary finished the game on the hill for the Broncos and mowed down the A's in order to pick up the save. He struck out two of the three batters he faced.

Colman opened the scoring in the second frame. Mike Preheim singled to open the inning and later scored on an RBI single by Aaron Entringer.

The Broncos got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning. After a fly-out to start the inning, Burpee and Greg Biagi hit back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second. After an infield fly-out, Brian Miller was intentionally walked to load the bases. Doug Iverson smacked a single to left field to drive in Burpee and Biagi and put the Broncos on top 2-1.

"We can use Doug as a spot starter any time we need to; he gets the job done," Burpee said.

Neither team scored until the seventh inning. With two outs, Jon Waba singled to reach first base. McNary followed with a single and Burpee followed with an RBI single to score Waba and push the Broncos' lead to 3-1.

Neither team scored in the last two innings.

Madison belted out 11 hits. Iverson had two singles and two RBIs. Burpee had two singles and one RBI.

Williams, Waba, McNary, Biagi, Miller, Nick Bird and Jacob Giles each hit one single.

"Paul Clark did a nice job for Colman. He kept us off balance throughout the game," Burpee said.

Colman had six hits. Preheim had three singles. Entringer had a single and an RBI. Adam Fritz and Colt Hawkins each had a single.

Clark worked seven innings and suffered the loss. He gave up three runs on 10 hits, struck out three and walked three. Deon Entringer finished on the hill for the A's, gave up one hit and struck out two.

Madison (10-5 overall, 9-4 in league) will have two very tough Cornbelt League games this week. The Broncos will go to Canova on Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. game. On Thursday, Madison will host the Dell Rapids Mudcats at Flynn Field at 7:30 p.m.

After this week, the Broncos have just three more regular-season games.