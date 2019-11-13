Lady Flyers down Avon to advance to State B Tournament

It took the Chester Lady Flyers five sets to defeat the Avon Pirates in the state qualifier at Sioux Falls Roosevelt High on Tuesday. With the win, the Lady Flyers are heading back to the State B Volleyball Tournament.

Chester fell behind 2-1 before bouncing back to claim a 3-2 (25-17, 22-25, 23-25, 25-11 and 15-12) win against the Pirates.

Ella Pry led the Lady Flyers at the net with 15 kills. Makenna Larson and Breckyn Ewoldt each had 14 kills.

At the service line, Kenna Brown had four ace serves for the winners. Larson, Jayda Kenyon and Ewoldt each had two ace serves.

Brown led the Lady Flyers with 50 set assists.

Bri Backus led the defensive charge for the Lady Flyers with 30 digs. Larson recorded 23 digs and Brown had 17.

Kenyon registered four blocks and Ewoldt had one.

For the Pirates, Shalayne Nagel had 12 kills, Ali Sees eight and Tiffany Pelton six.

Madisyn Cameron led the Pirates with 25 set assists and two ace serves.

Katie Gretschmann led the defensive charge for Avon with 22 digs. Cameron added 16 and Sammi Brodeen chipped in with 12.

Pelton had four blocks.

Chester will take a 24-7 overall mark into the State B Tournament and will face Faulkton in the 6:15 p.m. (MT) match on Nov. 21.

Other first-round matches are: Northwestern vs. Bridgewater-Emery; and Faith vs. Warner and Ethan vs. Burke. The tournament will run through Nov. 23.