Trojans gain come-from-behind win; Frederiksen breaks all-time rushing record

The Dakota State University Trojans fell behind early but rallied back to gain a 35-14 win over the Mayville State University Comets in a Dacotah Bank/North Star Athletic Association game on Saturday at Mayville, N.D.

Timothy Rooks intercepted a Torren Devericks pass at the MSU 10 yard line and returned it 90 yards for the score in the opening quarter. The extra-point conversion was no good and the Comets led 6-0.

DSU gained the lead late in the first quarter. The Trojans marched 29 yards in seven plays. Brodie Frederiksen capped off the drive with a two-yard touchdown scamper. Joshua Snook added the extra-point kick and the Trojans held a 7-6 advantage.

MSU scored early in the second period to regain the lead. Creighton Pfau scored on a 35-yard run. Reese Hanson tossed a two-point conversion pass to Joshua Portillo and the Comets held a 14-7 lead.

DSU regained the lead late in the half when Frederiksen scored his second touchdown. His 11-yard touchdown run capped off a four-play, 54-yard drive. Snook added the extra-point kick and the score was deadlocked.

Later in the period, Devericks tossed an eight-yard scoring strike to Justin Folkers to cap off an 11-play, 80-yard drive. Snook added the extra-point kick and the Trojans held led 21-14 at halftime.

DSU scored the only points in the second half. Devericks tossed a 59-yard scoring strike to Frederiksen in the third period to cap off a four-play, 71-yard drive.

Frederiksen scored his third rushing touchdown on a 45-yard run in the fourth period. With this run, Frederiksen broke a 40-plus-year record held by Jeff Rodman to become the all-time leading rusher in DSU history. Frederiksen currently has 3,403 yards; the old mark was 3,391 yards.

Snook added both of the extra-point kicks.

DSU had 427 total yards, 225 rushing and 202 passing. Frederiksen ended the game with 141 yards rushing on 18 carries.

Devericks was 13 of 21 passing for 202 yards with one interception. Roger Moore caught four passes for 89 yards. Frederiksen caught one pass for 59 yards, and Alec Bultje caught three passes for 27 yards.

Mayville State had 304 total yards, 105 rushing and 199 passing. Pfau had 83 yards on 21 attempts.

Pfau was 21 of 39 passing for 199 yards and two interceptions. Hanson was 0 of 1 passing with an interception. Portillo caught five passes for 58 yards.

Karson Lindblad had nine tackles for the Trojans (four solo, five assists). Jordan Thomas (4-4) and Marcus Vanden Bosch (3-5) each had eight tackles.

Lindblad, Riley Janke and Noah Guse each had an interception for the Trojans. Janke also had a fumble recovery.

Josiah Walker had 18 tackles (7-11) for the Comets.

DSU (4-4 overall, 2-3 in conference) will host Valley City State University on Saturday at Trojan Field at 4 p.m. About 20 minutes before kickoff, the seniors will be honored.