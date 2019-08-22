Eimers claims second straight meet medalist honor

For the second straight day, Madison's Braden Eimers was the top golfer -- this time at the Madison Invitational at the Madison Country Club on Tuesday.

Eimers finished the 18-hole event with a 78 (38-40) to claim meet medalist honors for the second time this season. He beat Sioux Valley's Logan Steffensen, who shot an 81.

The Bulldogs had two other golfers who placed in the top 10. Blake Whitethorn tied for fifth with an 86 (40-46) and Keaton Nighbert tied for 10th with an 88 (40-48).

Rounding out the scoring for the Bulldogs was Dylan DeJong, who tied for 12th with an 89 (41-48).

Madison won the team title with a 341. The Lennox Orioles were second with a 346.

Following the top two teams were Sioux Valley 362, Chamberlain 369, West Central 375, Dell Rapids 380, Beresford 405, Tri-Valley 425 and Milbank 511.

Madison had two other golfers participating in the invitational. Ty Jorgenson was 24th with a 100 (50-50) and Kaden Guischer was 36th with a 108.

Madison had two junior varsity golfers competing. Lucas Mork and Oliver Huser both finished with a 125. Mork had a 56-69; Huser had a 66-59.

Madison will go to Rocky Run Golf Course in Dell Rapids on Monday for the Dell Rapids Invitational which will begin at 9 a.m. On Aug. 29, the Bulldogs will host the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers in a dual meet at the Madison Country Club starting at 4 p.m.