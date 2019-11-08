Madison advances to SoDak 16

The Madison Lady Bulldogs slipped past the Wagner Red Raiders 3-2 (25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 21-25 and 15-8) in the Region 5A semifinals on Thursday night at Wagner.

Madison advances to the SoDaK 16 on Tuesday night -- one step away from the State A Tournament.

Abby Brooks had a big night at the net for the Lady Bulldogs with 22 kills and five blocks -- both were team highs.

Grace Nelson added 17 kills and led the team with 30 set assists. Sophia Vanden Bosch chipped in with 13 kills.

From the service line, Kendra Leighton and Skyler Sargent each had two ace serves. Leighton also had 20 digs for the Lady Bulldogs.

Morgan Anderson had a team-high 35 digs for Madison. Kylie Krusemark had 25 set assists while Autumn Barger recorded three blocks.

Abby Brunsing had a big match for the Red Raiders with 21 kills and 22 digs. Lizzie Tyler had a double-double for Wagner with 18 kills and 22 digs.

Maesa Dvorak led the Red Raiders with 27 digs. Emilea Cimpl had a match-high 39 set assists and two blocks. Dvorak and Kayli Kocer each had two blocks.

Madison (22-8) will go to Pierre on Tuesday to face Rapid City Christian at 7 p.m. match. The winner will advance to the State A Tournament, which will begin on Nov. 21 at the Rushmore Civic Center in Rapid City.

The Lady Comets come out of Region 8A and have a 28-6 overall record.