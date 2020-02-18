Bulldogs place fifth at Huron Tournament

The Madison Bulldogs placed fifth at the Huron Wrestling Invitational with 143 points on Saturday.

Winning the team title was Winner with 236 points. Following the Warriors were Aberdeen Central 166.5, Bon Homme/Scotland 161.5, Huron 152, Madison 143, Milbank 122, Wolsey/Wessington 120, Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 98, Clark/Willow Lake 66, Webster 66, Yankton 30, Hamlin 23 and Chester 9.

"It was a busy day and the kids wrestled well," said Madison Coach Chris Waba. "We are gearing up for the postseason and getting ready for our qualifying tournament on Saturday."

Madison had nine grapplers who placed in the tournament.

Sam Olson (130) was the only Bulldog wrestler who won his weight division. Olson earned a major decision 13-3 win over Yankton's Cruz Dyer to claim the championship.

Placing second for Madison were Truman Stoller (113), AJ Peters (145) and Colby Mennis (160).

Thomas Seppala placed third at 195 pounds, while Spencer Monroe (170) and Tyler Reck (220) both placed fifth.

Gaining sixth place in their respective weight divisions were Nathan Mapp (182) and Carter Estes (285).

The Bulldogs will go to Brookings on Saturday for the Region 1A Tournament in the Brookings High School Gym. Action will begin at 10 a.m.