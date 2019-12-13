Bulldogs looking to head back to State A Tournament

Jeff Larsen begins his second year as the Madison boys' basketball coach when the Bulldogs start the season on Saturday. They will host Elk Point-Jefferson in a Dakota XII Conference battle that is part of a boys/girls doubleheader with the Huskies.

Last year, Larsen guided the Bulldogs to the State A Tournament, where they placed seventh. Madison finished the season with a 16-9 overall mark.

There are 29 players vying for a spot on the varsity team this year -- six seniors, five juniors, 12 sophomores and six freshmen.

Three seniors are returning to the hardwood:

-- Tyler Tappe, 10.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

-- Cody Brown, 10.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

-- Keaton Nighbert, 6.6 points per game.

Newcomers who could see considerable playing time include Carter Bergheim, point guard; Mason Avery, forward; Logan Allbee, forward; Connor Hively, forward; and Aspen Dahl, guard.

"The Bulldogs are a very hard-working and committed group," Larsen said. "We have excellent senior leadership, and that gets passed down to the younger kids. The boys have been competing very hard in the gym and are committed to working hard and improving every day."

According to Larsen, the Bulldogs need to focus on valuing the basketball and not turning it over.

Larsen tabs Sioux Fall Christian as the team to beat in the Dakota XII Conference.

"They return a lot of good players and have good underclassmen," he said.

Other teams that will be tough in the conference will be Dell Rapids, Lennox and Tea Area.

"Dell Rapids returns four starters and has some good young talent. Lennox has a great back court," he said.

According to Larsen, the goal of his team is to be playing the best basketball toward the end of the season.

Assisting Larsen are Ross Huska, Chad White and Jarret Janke.

"The boys have been working hard in practices in preparation for our first game this Saturday," Larsen said. "We have three big conference games before the Christmas break hits."