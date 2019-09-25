Tigers race past Flyers to claim homecoming win

The Howard Tigers raced past the Chester Flyers 50-0 in a gridiron battle on Friday night at Howard.

Lane Miller scored a pair of touchdowns in the opening period. He scored on a 36-yard interception return and a 35-yard run. He also tacked on a two-point conversion.

Riley Genzlinger scored on 28-yard run while Kieffer Klinkhammer added a 44-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Isaac Feldhaus tossed a seven-yard scoring strike to Paul Winker before halftime.

Jase Schwab scored on a two-point conversion run. Feldhaus tossed a two-point conversion pass to Winker. Feldhaus also booted an extra-point kick.

John Callies scored on a 20-yard run in the third period and Feldhaus added his second extra-point kick.

Kaden Hofer scored on a 15-yard run in the fourth period to end the game.

"We did a very good job of blocking," said Howard Coach Pat Ruml. "Our defense was exceptional. It was nice to get a big homecoming win for the guys."

Feldhaus was 4 of 7 passing for 85 yards. Sam Aslesen caught two passes for 31 yards and Genzlinger caught one pass for 31 yards.

Klinkhammer rushed for 100 yards on four carries while Genzlinger rushed for 89 yards on six attempts.

Stratton Eppard was 3 of 10 passing for 15 yards and rushed for 68 yards on 14 carries.

Jaxon Kampshoff had eight tackles for the Tigers and Callies had seven.

"We needed to get back to playing physical football, and we did that this week," Ruml said.

Howard (3-1) will go to Irene on Friday to face Irene-Wakonda in a 7 p.m. game.

Chester (2-3 overall) will have the week off.