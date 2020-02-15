Bulldogs top Sioux Falls O'Gorman in regular season dual finale

The Madison Bulldogs used six pins, two decision wins and a forfeit win to race past the Sioux Falls O'Gorman Knights in the last regular-season dual match of the season on Thursday night.

"It was a great team effort. We had kids pick each other up throughout the dual and came away with some big wins," said Madison Coach Chris Waba. "This win put us at a final season record of 11-5, and as of right now, we are sitting in seventh place for a berth into the State Dual Tournament."

The top eight teams according to the power point system will qualify for the State Dual Tournament.

Getting pins against the Knights were Truman Stoller (113), Sam Olson (126), AJ Peters (145), Colby Mennis (160), Spencer Monroe (170) and Thomas Seppala (195).

Stoller had the fastest pin for the Bulldogs; he pinned Holden Hight in 26 seconds.

Olson pinned Carson Holt in 3:22. With that pin, the Bulldogs held an 18-3 lead in the match.

After the Bulldogs suffered two straight setbacks, Peters pinned Nate Sprenkle in 2:50.

Mennis pinned Jordan Dahl in 2:28, Monroe followed with a 1:41 pin against Will Wiesensee and the Bulldogs held a commanding 39-13 advantage.

Seppala pinned Lucas Berthelsen in 2:49.

Riley Kearin (152) and Tyler Reck (220) each recorded a decision win. Kearin picked up an 8-2 win over Jeff Feigen while Reck earned a 4-3 decision over Zach Carlson.

Blake Johnson (120) picked up a forfeit win for the Bulldogs.

"We have had a lot of kids sacrifice for the team this season, and we are excited for the team to have this opportunity," Waba said.

The Bulldogs will finish the regular season at Huron on Saturday. Madison will participate in the Huron Tournament with action starting at 10 a.m.