December 17, 2019

Entringer Scholarship Girls' Classic is Sat.

Entringer Scholarship Girls' Classic is Sat.

Posted: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 3:49 pm

By LARRY LEEDS, Sports Editor Madison Daily Leader

The 22nd annual girls' Michael J. Entringer Scholarship Classic will be held at Colman-Egan School on Saturday starting at noon.

There will be 10 games played in two gyms.

In the Auxiliary Gym starting at noon, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland will tangle with Elkton-Lake Benton. Chester will face Lake Preston at 1:30 p.m.; Deuel will battle Dell Rapids St. Mary at 3 p.m.; Baltic will play Arlington at 4:30 p.m.; and Deubrook faces Milbank at 6 p.m.

In the main gym, games begin at 12:30 p.m. with Castlewood battling Madison. Colman-Egan will square off against Sioux Valley at 2 p.m.; Garretson will take on Estelline-Hendricks at 3:30 p.m.; Dell Rapids faces DeSmet at 5 p.m.; and Hamlin takes on Flandreau at 6:30 p.m.

In the past 26 years, there has been $855,900 given out in scholarships to area athletes.

Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for students for the entire day. All of the proceeds go to the Michael J. Entringer Scholarship Fund.

The boys' Entringer Scholarship Classic is set for Dec. 28 at Brookings High School.

Posted in on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 3:49 pm.

