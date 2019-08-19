Lady Bulldogs top two teams at Rapid City Invitational

The Madison Lady Bulldogs tennis team dominated two opponents at the Rapid City Invitational on Friday and was blanked on Saturday to finish the tournament with a 2-1 overall record.

Madison rolled past Class AA Rapid City Central 9-0 and Class Spearfish 9-0 on Friday.

On Saturday, Class A Rapid City Christian registered a 9-0 win against the Lady Bulldogs.

Both CC Graham and Mya Maxwell of Madison lost heartbreakers at No. 1 and No. 2 singles against Rapid City Christian.

Ella Hancock slipped past Graham 6-4, 4-6 (10-5) at No. 1 singles.

Bridget Schneller topped Maxwell 6-3, 4-6 (11-9) at No. 2 singles.

Madison will be back in action this weekend at the Madison High School Tennis Courts, hosting the Madison Invitational singles event on Friday starting at 9 a.m. On Saturday, the doubles event will begin at 8 a.m.

Schools that will be participating in the two-day invitational are Aberdeen Roncalli, Huron, Lennox, Milbank, Pierre, Rapid City Christian and Vermillion, all Class A teams.