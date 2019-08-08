Broncos to face Four Corners on Sunday afternoon

The Madison Broncos will be making their third straight trip to the State B Amateur Baseball Tournament this weekend -- and their eighth trip in the last 10 years. The Broncos did not qualify for the state tourney in 2013 or '16.

Madison will take a 15-8 overall record into the State Tournament and face Four Corners from the Pony Hills League on Sunday afternoon.

Last year, Madison made it to the quarterfinals before being eliminated by Harrisburg.

The Broncos haven't played a game since Aug. 2, when they beat Lennox 13-10 to qualify for the State Tournament. "There is a benefit for not having to play in nine days," said Madison manager Matt Burpee. "Everyone can rest their arms and body."

Madison played Four Corners in the second round of the 2017 State Tournament and picked up a 6-3 win.

The Broncos finished second in the Cornbelt regular-season race and third in the District 4B Tournament.

According to Burpee, with good pitching, timely hitting and good defense, the Broncos will be in the thick of things throughout the tournament.

"We need our pitchers to keep us in the game," he said.

Burpee tabs Canova, Alexandria, Garretson and Harrisburg as the teams to beat.

"We have played Canova tough twice this season," he said. "We have a chance to be right there also."

Madison will have a veteran group heading to Mitchell for the first game. The Broncos include Mitch McNary, Heith Williams, Jacob Giles, Greg Biagi, Jon Waba, Doug Iverson, Brian Miller, Trevor Johnson, Nick Bird, Brock Selgestad, Brandon Burg, Hunter Jamison, Drew Pierson and Burpee, along with first-year players Koby Christiansen and Lakin Neugebauer.

Marcus Vanden Bosch and Josh Giles, also Madison players, may not be playing in the tournament. They are on the Dakota State University football team, which has started practice.

The Broncos picked up Hartford/Humboldt Seth Rockafellow and Colman A's Paul Clark. Madison Post 25 Legion players Tyler Tappe and Brock Minnaert are also on the roster for the State Tournament.

Madison will play Four Corners at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.