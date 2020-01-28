Lady Bulldogs gain fifth win by beating SFC 54-41

The Madison Lady Bulldogs broke open a close game in the second quarter and rolled to a 54-41 win over the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers in a Dakota XII Conference showdown in the Madison High School Gym.

The Lady Bulldogs used a balanced scoring attack to grab a 14-11 lead after the first quarter. All five starters had at least one field goal in the quarter.

Madison outscored the Chargers 19-5 and held a 33-16 halftime advantage.

The Chargers were able to pull within six, 45-39, with just under four minutes left in the game.

Madison closed the contest with a 9-2 run to pick up the win.

Madison made 16 of 51 field goals, 31.4%, and 7 of 22 three pointers, 31.8%. The Lady Bulldogs drained 15 of 19 free throws, 78.9%, and pulled down 37 rebounds.

Kendra Leighton tossed in 17 points and had two steals to pace the Lady Bulldogs. Zoey Gerry had nine counters and snared a team-high 12 rebounds.

Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Grace Nelson, Briana Steuerwald and Morgan Anderson each with seven points, Lexie Roemen had five and Abby Brooks with two.

Sioux Falls Christian made 15 of 48 field goals, 31.3%, and 3 of 16 three pointers, 18.8%. The Chargers drained 8 of 14 free throws, 57.1%, and grabbed 36 rebounds.

Maddie DeJong scored 14 points for the Chargers. Lauren Tims added 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Madison (5-5 overall, 2-3 in conference) will host Chamberlain on Tuesday with the C game starting at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity games.

JVs pick up win

Madison won the junior varsity game 33-23. Emmi Clarke tossed in nine points and had three rebounds to pace Madison.

Brooks had eight points, six rebounds and four blocks. Julie Hodges added six counters and four rebounds.

SFC wins C game

Sioux Falls Christian won the C game 28-19. Megan Schouwenburg scored five points and pulled down four rebounds to lead Madison.

Katie Sewell and Audrey Nelson each had four points. Sewell had five rebounds and Nelson had four steals.